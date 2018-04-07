BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials say racist fliers are being discovered inside books in several Vermont libraries.
WPTZ-TV reports that fliers containing Bible verses and images of the Confederate battle flag have been found at Middlebury College, Southern Vermont College and the Rutland Free Library.
Former federal prosecutor Jerry O’Neill said the fliers are offensive, but don’t constitute a crime.
Similar fliers were left on cars in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. Over the last several months posters and fliers also have been left on college campuses including the University of Vermont.
O’Neill said there’s no crime unless there’s a threat. He suggests either trashing the fliers, or alerting the librarians.
___
Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com