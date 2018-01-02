RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A popular Racine diner has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters battled the fire at Rosie’s Monday afternoon in brutally cold temperatures. Fire officials say they were concerned about the roof collapsing as firefighters fought the blaze.
The Racine Fire Bell Club tells WTMJ-TV huge flames could be seen shooting into the sky for hours. Crews remained on the scene at 10 p.m. pouring water on the building.
Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com