SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) — A middle school football team in Virginia has forfeited the remainder of its season after players made a racially insensitive video.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that the video shows black students being straddled by their peers. The images are overlaid with racially charged language. It was posted on Snapchat, a phone-based social media app.
The team at Short Pump Middle School outside Richmond had three games left in the season. The students will continue to meet for practice and participate in mandatory discussions over racial intolerance, ethics and accountability.
Police have been investigating the incident. The president of Henrico County’s NAACP said school officials took a step in the right direction. But he questioned whether the district is equipped to get to the root of the problem.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com