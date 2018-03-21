PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A principal at a Maryland high school says school officials found racial, ethnic and religious slurs and symbols written on a toilet seat and carved into a classroom doorway.

The Capital Gazette reports that Chesapeake High School Principal Stephen Gorski recently sent a letter notifying parents of the vandalism.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky said police had identified one of the students responsible and charges are pending.

The Anne Arundel County NAACP held a news conference earlier this month to highlight what it says is the daily harassment and abuse of black students at the school.

The news conference followed reports of a teacher calling a student a racial slur and a social media post targeting black students.

