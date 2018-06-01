BOSTON (AP) — Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July Fourth.
The 37-year-old is best known for her 2015 hits “Fight Song” and “Stand By You.”
The show features an all-female lineup including Indigo Girls, Rhiannon Giddens and Broadway legend Rita Moreno.
The Pops also will pay tribute to composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer