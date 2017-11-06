HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A contest for Supreme Court tops the ballot Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s general election.

An appointed justice, Republican Sallie Mundy, is looking to keep her seat for a full 10-year term. Her opponent is Democrat Dwayne Woodruff, a former Pittsburgh Steeler who’s now an Allegheny County judge.

Four seats on the Superior Court are also being contested. A ballot question asks whether the Legislature should have the authority to let counties, municipalities and school districts exclude up to the full value of residents’ homes from taxation.

In Allentown, Democrat Ed Pawlowski is seeking a fourth term despite his indictment on corruption charges. He faces Republican real estate developer Nat Hyman. Pawlowski has denied wrongdoing.

In Philadelphia, civil rights attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, and career prosecutor Beth Grossman, a Republican, are vying to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams, sentenced last month to prison for corruption.