FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials say there is a spike in rabies among animals near the Superstition Mountains.

Officials in Pinal and Maricopa Counties said Friday that Arizona Department of Health Services labs confirmed two cases of rabies.

The Superstition Mountains Wilderness Area includes Lost Dutchman State Park and the Tonto National Forest.

Both are popular destinations for hikers and campers.

Park officials have recently reported seeing dead animals and aggressive animals on the trails.

Officials have posted warnings along trailheads and on campgrounds.

Hikers with pets are advised to make sure they remain leashed and have been properly vaccinated.