FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials say there is a spike in rabies among animals near the Superstition Mountains.
Officials in Pinal and Maricopa Counties said Friday that Arizona Department of Health Services labs confirmed two cases of rabies.
The Superstition Mountains Wilderness Area includes Lost Dutchman State Park and the Tonto National Forest.
Both are popular destinations for hikers and campers.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Seattle-Dublin nonstop flights to begin in May 2018
Park officials have recently reported seeing dead animals and aggressive animals on the trails.
Officials have posted warnings along trailheads and on campgrounds.
Hikers with pets are advised to make sure they remain leashed and have been properly vaccinated.