MIAMI (AP) — Health officials have issued a rabies alert for a Florida community after a raccoon tested positive for the disease.
The Florida Department of Health issued the alert Friday for the Kendall area, which is a suburb southwest of Miami.
An agency news release says the raccoon tested positive Tuesday. State health officials have been working with Miami-Dade Animal Services and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the animal.
The rabies alert will last for 60 days. An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals, including humans.