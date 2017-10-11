PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say a coyote tested positive for rabies after biting a man at a farm in Gervais, Oregon.

Richard Sherman of the Marion County Health Department said Wednesday that the victim reported that the coyote bit him on the leg after walking up to him and sniffing him. The man shot the coyote before seeking medical treatment, which included a series of injections.

The animal’s body was taken to a laboratory for testing, and results confirmed rabies.

Sherman says coyotes are rarely found with rabies. In Oregon, only three have tested positive for the disease in the past decade.