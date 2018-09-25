ST. LOUIS (AP) — A quirk in the mail delivery system that forced some rural Missouri residents living along the Arkansas and Iowa borders to have mailing addresses in their neighboring states has been fixed.

The idiosyncrasy affected a relatively small number of people but created problems and red tape when they voted, paid taxes — even when they died.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill learned about the quirk last year and began inquiries to the U.S. Postal Service. In a letter to McCaskill on Monday, Postmaster General Megan Brennan wrote that the issue has been resolved and those people affected are now using Missouri as their state designation.

The exact number of affected residents was unknown. Also unclear is why Missouri residents were assigned Iowa and Arkansas postal addresses in the first place.