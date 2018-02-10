QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois city is honoring its first black police officer who died in the line of duty over 100 years ago.
The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports hundreds attended a memorial service Wednesday to pay their respects to Quincy’s first black police officer, William H. “Billy” Dallas.
Organizations worked with individuals to finance a grave marker for the fallen officer and his wife. A local church also held a public funeral honoring his legacy.
Dallas was born 1844 in South Carolina. He escaped slavery and settled in Quincy just before the Civil War.
Most Read Stories
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- 2 Washington state moms say Pasco day care waxed their children's eyebrows
- Even as a newbie, I know tiny apartments don’t belong in Fremont | My Take
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
After serving for the Union Army, he joined the Quincy police force in 1874. He was killed in a shootout two years later.
Dallas is the state’s first black police officer to die in the line of duty.
___
Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com