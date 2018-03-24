NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have hit pause on their push to make many able-bodied adults work if they don’t have children younger than 6 for TennCare health coverage.

Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally says they need information from President Donald Trump’s administration, including whether Temporary Assistance for Needy Families money could cover tens of millions of dollars in costs. It could return for a vote within a week.

The Trump administration has approved Medicaid work requirements in Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas, all Medicaid expansion states.

Tennessee declined to expand TennCare and the state trimmed 170,000 people from coverage in 2005.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell, a gubernatorial candidate, is carrying legislation seeking a work requirement waiver from the federal government.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has said he’d sign the bill.