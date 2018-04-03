NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has been arrested on murder and assault charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl in Queens.

Police were called to the home in Far Rockaway at about 6 p.m. Monday where they found Bella Edwards unconscious and unresponsive. She was rushed to a hospital where she died.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says the suspect, Marc Jenkins, lives with the child’s mother and had called 911. He was the only adult at home with the victim and a 3-month-old sibling and was arrested on Tuesday.

Brown says a preliminary autopsy showed the child died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

The New York City Administration of Children’s Services is also investigating.

It wasn’t clear if Jenkins had a lawyer who could comment.