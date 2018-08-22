PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Queen Latifah will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.
The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to “critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way.” Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that the rapper, singer and actress would be the latest recipient.
Born Dana Owens in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Matron “Mama” Morton in 2002’s “Chicago,” and Grammy for her song “U.N.I.T.Y.” Kenney says she’s “an excellent role model and clearly well-deserving of this prestigious honor.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Previous winners include Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.
It will be awarded at a Nov. 20 gala.