NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipients of the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.
Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.
Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented the black girl magic award, while Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography. Other honorees include Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement.
The program will honor Aretha Franklin in a tribute and include performances by Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R., Victory Boyd and Jacqueline Green of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme VIEW
- Back-to-back legal blows in Trump circle jolt presidency WATCH
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.