EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A set of quadruplets are defying statistical odds and all attending Michigan State University this fall.
The Lansing State Journal reports 19-year-olds Tony, Nick, Matt and Patrick Doyle are joining one of the largest freshman classes in the East Lansing university’s history in August.
The four brothers from Maintou Beach were raised as University of Michigan fans. Their parents say the siblings’ first words were “Go Blue!”
But now the quadruplets will be cheering for the Spartans and pairing up in adjoining dorm rooms in the same residence hall.
Matt Doyle is the oldest brother by one minute. He says he and his brothers do everything together.
All four finished among the top 12 of their Onsted High School senior class and earned 4.0 grade point averages every year.
___
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com