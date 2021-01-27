Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has followed the QAnon extremist ideology and has called deadly school shootings in Connecticut and Florida “false-flag” operations by gun-control supporters, is joining the House Education and Labor Committee.

House Republicans who thought it was acceptable to put on the education committee someone who is driven by fact-free conspiracy theories are also assigning to the panel Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. He addressed President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, falsely claiming that Trump had won the November elections, before a mob of Trump supporters staged an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Greene, who has repeatedly made racist comments, tweeted about her new assignment, saying: “Very excited to join Ranking Member @virginiafoxx and others on the House Education and Labor Committee! Let’s get to work!” (She was referring to the ranking Republican on the committee, who announced new members this week.)

The committee is headed by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va. His office did not immediately respond to a query about Greene’s assignment to it. Neither did the offices of the Republican leadership in Congress.

Asked about her past comments about school shootings and QAnon, her press secretary, Nick Dyer, said in an email to Education Week, which first reported on the committee assignments, and then to The Washington Post:

“Congresswoman Greene is excited to join the House Education and Labor Committee. Rep. Greene is ready to get to work to reopen every school in America, expand school choice, protect homeschooling, champion religious freedom for student and teachers, and prevent men and boys from unfairly competing with women and girls in sports.”

Dyer did not respond to emails asking about Greene’s support for QAnon, a sprawling set of false claims that have coalesced into an extremist ideology that has radicalized its followers who allege that Trump has been secretly working to expose an elite cabal of child sexual abusers – including prominent political figures in Washington – that has been concealed by America’s intelligence agencies and other “deep state” actors.

Greene also expressed support for conspiracy theories about school shootings being fake and/or staged by gun-control advocates trying to drum up support for their cause. They include the deadly 2012 assault at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut – which left 26 people dead, including 20 children – and the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, which left 17 people dead.

– – –

Here’s the list of the 11 new Republican members on the House education committee:

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif.