BOSTON (AP) — The unprecedented series of events that unfolded after allegations surfaced against the husband of Democratic Senate leader Stan Rosenberg has left many questions lingering.

This as Beacon Hill lawmakers try to restore some sense of normalcy and refocus on legislative matters.

Several unnamed men told The Boston Globe that Bryon Hefner had sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Rosenberg has since stepped aside from the Senate presidency and the Senate has instructed the Ethics Commission to lay the groundwork for an independent investigation.

Among questions that remain unanswered are what the scope of the investigation will be and who will conduct it.

Also unclear is what might happen after the probe. Several senators say they plan to run for Senate president if Rosenberg does not or cannot return to the post.