FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Framingham will cease to be the largest town in Massachusetts and begin a new era as a medium-sized city of about 70,000 residents on New Year’s Day.
The change results from a new charter narrowly approved by voters in the MetroWest community.
Framingham’s first mayor, Yvonne Spicer, also has the distinction of being the first black woman to be a popularly elected Massachusetts mayor.
Spicer is a former teacher, longtime advocate for science and technology education and, most recently, a vice president at Boston’s venerable Museum of Science. The Democrat tells The Associated Press she is excited about the challenges she faces and hopes to inspire other women to seek office.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark are among the guests scheduled to attend Spicer’s inauguration Monday.