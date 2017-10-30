BREWSTER, N.Y. (AP) — A high school teacher in Putnam County is facing sex charges involving a 16-year-old female student.

The Putnam County Sherriff’s Office says Christopher Vlangas was arrested Monday in Danbury, Connecticut on multiple counts of statutory rape and other charges. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The 31-year-old teacher from Sherman, Connecticut was a Naval Science Instructor in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Brewster High School.

Authorities say the investigation began on Oct. 12 after a high school staff member received information concerning the alleged sexual relationship between Vlangas and the student.