MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman says the sexual harassment complaints against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made by actresses who were effectively “prostitutes.”
Dmitry Peskov says “they earned hundreds of millions of dollars, and after 10 years they say that Weinstein is bad,” according to Russian news reports. He says “none of them went to the police, did not say ‘Weinstein raped me’. No! (they) wanted to earn $10 million.”
He went on to say “what’s the name of a woman who slept with a man for $10 million? Maybe, I’m speaking crudely, she’s called a prostitute.”
The reports said the comments came Thursday while Peskov was speaking about female journalists’ claims of harassment by Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the foreign relations committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers