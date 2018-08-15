MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin will attend the Austrian foreign minister’s wedding this week.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Putin, who is set to visit Berlin on Saturday for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, will make a stopover in Austria to attend Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl’s wedding.
Attending Kneissl’s wedding marks a rare case when Putin attends a private event at the invitation of a foreign official.
Russian media report that Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Kneissl invited Putin to her wedding when the Russian leader visited Vienna in June.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- Red tide algae's deadly trail of marine animals has triggered a state of emergency in Florida
Kneissl, a representative of the right-wing Freedom Party, has spoken in favor of strengthening Russian-Austrian ties.