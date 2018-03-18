Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Putin rejects British accusations of Russian involvement in ex-spy’s poisoning as ‘nonsense’ Originally published March 18, 2018 at 1:35 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Putin rejects British accusations of Russian involvement in ex-spy’s poisoning as ‘nonsense’ The Associated Press Next StoryForecasters warn severe weather likely in Tennessee Previous StoryPutin says Russia is ready to cooperate with Britain to investigate ex-spy’s poisoning