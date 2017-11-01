TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Iran for trilateral talks with Tehran and Azerbaijan.
Putin’s trip Wednesday is his first since coming to Iran in November 2015. He also traveled to Iran in 2007.
The talks in Tehran are to focus on regional issues, as well as terrorism and security issues.
Russia and Iran have both backed embattled Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s long civil war. Russia also has helped Iran’s nuclear power program.
Moscow has stood by Tehran as well while U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to re-certify the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
The other parties to the accord — Britain, China, France, Germany and the European Union — also have all urged Trump to stay in the deal.