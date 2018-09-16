BERLIN (AP) — A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill, with fellow activists saying he was poisoned.

Pyotr Verzilov was flown to the German capital late Saturday.

Verzilov was first hospitalized in Moscow on Tuesday and had remained in intensive care, Pussy Riot members said this week.

Maria Alekhina, a member of the group, told The Associated Press that he regained consciousness Friday.

Verzilov, his partner Veronika Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for running onto field in Moscow where soccer’s World Cup final was being played in July. Their protest of what they described as the excessive powers of Russia’s police briefly disrupted the match.