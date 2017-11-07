The analysis could further complicate efforts by Republican leaders to forge ahead with a bill already under attack from Democrats and business groups.

WASHINGTON — An analysis of the Republican tax bill released Tuesday suggested tax cuts for lower- and middle-income taxpayers would fade over the course of a decade, more so than they would for high earners.

The analysis by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation found that about 80 percent of tax filers earning between $50,000 and $75,000 would receive a tax cut from the bill in 2019. By 2027, 60 percent of taxpayers in that same income group would see a tax cut. Of those earning more than $1 million, three-quarters would see a tax cut in 2019 and by 2027, two-thirds of millionaires would continue to see a tax cut.

The analysis could further complicate efforts by Republican leaders to forge ahead with a bill already under attack from Democrats, who say the plan is a gift to the rich, and from business groups, which say the legislation would put multinational companies at a disadvantage.

Some Republican lawmakers have also raised questions about provisions in the bill, particularly the repeal of the state and local tax deduction for income and sales taxes. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., said Tuesday that he had concerns about the impact on his constituents, while several senators in the past few days have raised concerns about tax legislation that raises the federal budget deficit.

Issa faces a difficult re-election campaign in 2018.

“Congressman Issa’s concerns are largely over the impact of eliminating the state and local tax deduction and whether the bill does enough to reduce taxes for hardworking Californians,” said Calvin Moore, a spokesman for Issa. “After looking at the proposal in-depth over the weekend, it’s not certain that most Californians would see enough of the benefits of tax reform as it’s currently written. It’s clear we can make a better deal for California taxpayers.”

The House Ways and Means Committee opened a second day of debate on the bill, which will continue through this week. The committee chairman, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, said Tuesday that he expected the bill to pass out of committee Thursday and to move quickly to the House floor.

In an interview on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program, Brady said the bill would not be subject to amendments on the House floor. But he also said Republicans were still considering further changes to the bill, including possibly restoring tax breaks to encourage adoption and including a provision to repeal the health-care law’s requirement that most people have health insurance.

Key groups have begun coming out in opposition to parts of the bill, including a proposed excise tax of 20 percent on payments made by U.S. companies to foreign affiliates. The provision is aimed at preventing U.S. companies from shifting profits abroad through payments, such as royalties, made to subsidiaries or other foreign affiliates.

U.S. multinational corporations are especially concerned about the proposal, which would raise just over $150 billion over a decade. The opponents say the tax will wind up harming U.S. companies and their consumers.

On Tuesday, the American Forest and Paper Association said it was “very troubled” by the provision, which it said “would lead to massive over-collection of tax in the United States.” The provision is also coming under fire from pharmaceutical companies and the small-government advocacy groups spearheaded by billionaire Republican megadonor brothers Charles and David Koch, who are trying to generate opposition to the excise tax from other conservative groups.

Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group funded by the Koch brothers and their network of donors, called the provision “misguided.”

Tax specialists at multinational firms have spent the last several days struggling to calculate what their new effective tax rates would be under a change that most did not see coming.

“As currently structured, the provision probably is not administrable and could also be gamed by taxpayers,” said Itai Grinberg, an international-tax-policy professor at Georgetown University’s law school. “Separately, the rule alters the purposes of financial accounting in ways that may create incentives for abuse.”

A prominent conservative group, the Club for Growth, criticized the House bill for what it called “four serious shortcomings,” including maintaining the existing top tax rate on millionaires and phasing out the estate tax instead of repealing it immediately.

Other groups continued to praise the bill, even as they worked behind the scenes to shape it more to their liking. The Business Roundtable, an influential lobbying group in Washington, announced a multimillion-dollar national advertising campaign, including television, radio and digital ads, urging members of Congress to approve a bill. The ad features the line “Congress promised tax reform, and Congress needs to deliver.”

With the process under way in the House, business groups and other lobbyists began turning much of their attention to the Senate, which is expected to introduce its own version of the bill Thursday.

At a news conference with Republican senators and Trump administration officials, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expressed concern that the House Republican plan to repeal the state and local tax deduction for sales and income tax could mean higher tax bills for people in some states. He also lamented that the House plan does not repeal the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that most people have insurance. He echoed Trump’s call to eliminate the provision that is central to the health law.

The future of the estate tax also remains unclear. While the House bill would phase out the tax that generally only hits the rich, some senators are skeptical that doing so is fiscally responsible.

Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said, “The president is interested in repealing the estate tax,” but suggested that he has bigger priorities in the tax bill.

At a separate news conference, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, declined to discuss the House bill and dismissed analyses that showed the tax legislation would add to the deficit.

The Ways and Means Committee’s bill-drafting session started Tuesday with Democrats proposing an amendment to curb the ability of Republicans to add to the deficit with tax cuts.

But Democratic amendments appeared to be going nowhere.

Republicans on the committee did approve a package of changes to the bill Monday, moving to tighten restrictions on so-called carried interest, alter rules aimed at preventing U.S. companies from stashing profits offshore and further restrict a tax credit claimed primarily by low- and middle-income workers.