SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident wants to overturn his city’s new regulations against short-term rentals on websites such as Airbnb.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Michael Frabotta has submitted about 1,484 signatures to the South Portland City Council. The council must reconsider its vote on the regulations if at least 1,000 signatures are valid.

The regulations ban un-hosted stays in residential neighborhoods. City officials want to keep people from buying, renovating and renting out homes to transient guests.

Those who rent out their properties for short periods of time and don’t live on the premises will have a grace period before the city moves to shut them down in September.

Critics say such operators will lose income and property investments due to the council’s action.