PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A street named after a slave trader would be renamed for a prominent abolitionist black couple — a painter and philanthropist — from 19th century Providence, under a proposal being considered by the city council.
Magee Street is only one block long, but it has a notable tenant: Brown University’s faculty club.
The street was named in 1805 for William Fairchild Megee, who embarked on a slave-trading voyage to Senegal the same year.
A local group that promotes African American history proposed changing it to Bannister Street to honor the artist Edward Mitchell Bannister and philanthropist Christina Carteaux Bannister.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
A couple who live around the corner but own a carriage house with a Magee Street address say it will cost them thousands of dollars to change their business address.