PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A street named after a slave trader would be renamed for a prominent abolitionist black couple — a painter and philanthropist — from 19th century Providence, under a proposal being considered by the city council.

Magee Street is only one block long, but it has a notable tenant: Brown University’s faculty club.

The street was named in 1805 for William Fairchild Megee, who embarked on a slave-trading voyage to Senegal the same year.

A local group that promotes African American history proposed changing it to Bannister Street to honor the artist Edward Mitchell Bannister and philanthropist Christina Carteaux Bannister.

A couple who live around the corner but own a carriage house with a Magee Street address say it will cost them thousands of dollars to change their business address.