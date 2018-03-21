TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents won’t get a chance to vote this fall on gun control restrictions.

A state panel on Wednesday rejected several proposed restrictions on procedural grounds. A majority of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission voted that the gun control measures were out of order and could not be considered under commission rules.

Two of the rejected proposals would have asked voters whether they wanted to ban a type of semi-automatic rifle.

Roberto Martinez, a former federal prosecutor, wanted to give Floridians a chance to vote on restrictions identical to ones that were passed by the Florida Legislature. Those proposals include raising the age limit to buy a gun to 21 years old.

The commission meets every 20 years and is allowed to propose changes to the state constitution.