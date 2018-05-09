ALPHA, Ill. (AP) — A congresswoman is pushing to rename a post office in western Illinois after a soldier killed in 2007 in Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos introduced legislation on Wednesday to name the post office in Alpha the “Captain Joshua E. Steele Post Office. “

Steele, who was raised on his family’s farm in the community of North Henderson, joined the army and was deployed to Afghanistan in January 2017. He was killed at the age of 26 six months later by a roadside bomb in Panjway, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom.

He was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart posthumously.