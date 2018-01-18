AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine legislative panel is endorsing a proposal to mandate in-person sexual harassment training for all lawmakers.
The Legislature’s Rules Committee voted Thursday in unanimous support of Assistant Senate Democratic Leader Nate Libby’s measure.
Currently, lawmakers can miss such training by signing a form outlining the Legislature’s sexual harassment policy. Most lawmakers attended the most recent training, which occurs at the beginning of each two-year term.
Senate Democratic spokeswoman Christine Kirby said Libby has also submitted a bill to extend this training requirement to the executive branch, constitutional offices and lobbyists.
That bill needs endorsement from legislative leaders before receiving a public hearing.