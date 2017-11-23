WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University will be covering tuition needs for Indiana families making up to $70,000 annually starting next year.

University President Mitch Daniels announced the Boiler Affordability Grant program on Tuesday. He tells the Indianapolis Star that he hopes the program will open doors to more middle-income families that previously thought a Purdue education was out of reach.

Like many other “last-dollar” programs, Purdue’s program will cover tuition, fees and book costs after families make their expected contribution and any additional need-based aid is applied. The program won’t cover room and board costs.

The grant program will be open to Indiana undergraduate students whose families meet the income threshold at the university’s West Lafayette campus.

University officials estimate about 3,000 of the university’s current students would be eligible for the program.

