FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is planning a new way to pay for tuition next fall.
The Journal Gazette reports that starting in fall 2018 undergraduate students will pay one rate for a course load of 12 to 18 credit hours per semester. That’s a change from paying by credit hour at the Indiana University-Purdue University campus in Fort Wayne.
The new model is known as banded tuition. A realignment planned for 2018 will split IPFW’s Purdue University and Indiana University programs.
Undergraduates enrolled in fewer than 12 credit hours will continue to pay a per-credit-hour rate. Those with more than 18 hours will pay the banded tuition rate and the per-credit-hour rate for each additional credit. Banded tuition won’t apply to graduate students.
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net