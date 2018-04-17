WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University’s trustees have approved extending the contract for President Mitch Daniels beyond 2020 in a deal that will pay him up to $930,000 a year.

Purdue board chairman Mike Berghoff says the former Indiana governor is enhancing the university’s reputation nationally. WLFI-TV reports board members cited development projects around the West Lafayette campus and Purdue’s takeover of online-based Kaplan University that’s been dubbed Purdue Global.

The new deal approved Tuesday allows for year-to-year extensions of Daniels’ contract past its previous mid-2020 end date. The Journal & Courier reports Daniels is to receive $420,000 in base salary, up to $210,000 in performance pay and a $300,000 annual retention bonus.

Daniels became Purdue’s president in early 2013.

Daniels says he has a “couple more laps” left at Purdue.