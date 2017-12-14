AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for stealing a 10-week-old pit bull puppy named Lil Jed from a shelter in the Finger Lakes.

The Auburn Citizen reports that 39-year-old William Butler, of Union Springs, tried to adopt the fawn-colored puppy in May but was turned away because Lil Jed wasn’t cleared for adoption. So he broke in and took him. Auburn police found Lil Jed unharmed at Butler’s home.

Butler pleaded guilty to burglary in October and said he had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. A judge sentenced him Thursday to two to four years in prison under an order that will allow him to serve most of the sentence as parole with substance abuse treatment.

Lil Jed, now named Dallas, was adopted by another family.