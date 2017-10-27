DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized has been postponed until January.

Radoslaw Czerkawski (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skee) was scheduled to be tried on multiple animal cruelty charges starting Oct. 30, but a judge agreed to reschedule on Thursday because of Czerkawski’s medical condition.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office says the trial is now tentatively scheduled to start Jan. 9. The office didn’t provide details about Czerkawski’s health.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog came to be known as Puppy Doe.

Czerkawski has pleaded not guilty. He has suggested youths he saw drinking in a park were responsible.