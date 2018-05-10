NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board says Junot Diaz will not serve as the chairman of its board amid a review of sexual misconduct allegations against the author.
Diaz is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and creative writing professor. He was elected incoming chairman in April and asked to relinquish the chairman role. The organization said Thursday that he will remain on the board.
Author Zinzi Clemmons said on Twitter last week that Diaz forcibly kissed her several years ago. Other female writers also shared their encounters with Diaz on social media.
The board also said that Diaz welcomed the review and would cooperate fully with it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Its statement says Eugene Robinson, the board’s immediate past chairman, has resumed the role on an interim basis.