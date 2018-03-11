LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Pulaski County is considering a housing program for hundreds of chronically homeless people to ease a strain on local resources.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that County Judge Barry Hyde introduced the potential “supportive housing program” during a speech last week.

Supportive housing would offer a place for tenants to live and connect them with vital resources such as mentorship, substance abuse treatment, skill building and job training.

Justin Blagg, the director of Quorum Court services, says the project is in its infancy.

A figure by the Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless estimated there were about 990 homeless people in the greater Little Rock area last year.

The tally found that 300 people were living in emergency shelters, 140 lived in transitional housing and 550 were living unsheltered.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com