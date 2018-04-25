SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Government officials in Puerto Rico are rejecting a labor reform measure that a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances has submitted to the local legislature.

Public Affairs Secretary Ramon Rosario said Wednesday that the board has no legal authority to implement such measures. The labor reform would cut sick leave and vacation pay by half and eliminate a Christmas bonus, among other things.

Rosario echoed the recent sentiments of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who has already refused those and other austerity measures contained in various fiscal plans the board approved last week.

The board did not immediately respond to the government but has said it would consider going to court to implement various measures if needed.