ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is endorsing Florida’s incumbent Democratic U.S. senator over the Republican governor in what he calls a tough decision between two supporters of the island during a challenging year.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday at a news conference that U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott “are two great people.”

But Rossello says he ultimately endorsed Nelson because of the senator’s longstanding support for Puerto Rican equality when it comes to federal benefits and his support for statehood for the island.

Rossello announced the endorsement in Orlando. About 20 Puerto Rican supporters of Scott protested outside.

Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to Florida in the year since Hurricane Maria devastated the island, and both candidates have courted their votes.