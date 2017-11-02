ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The leader of Puerto Rico is coming to New York to see how the state rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy as his island faces a long recovery from Hurricane Maria.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello plans to join Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for an aerial tour of Long Island on Thursday before the pair plan to make an announcement in Manhattan.
Cuomo has twice visited Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria and has faulted the federal response to the storm. He has said far too many people remain without power or clean water. Cuomo has said he’ll commit New York aid to helping the U.S. territory recover in any way he can.
The state has already sent hundreds of personnel and tons of supplies to assist recovery efforts.
