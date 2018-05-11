PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Pueblo Zoo is mourning the loss of a red panda that unexpectedly died of a heart condition.
Zoo spokesman Adam Davidson said Thursday that the panda named Phi died of cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. He says as many as one in three red pandas has the condition.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports red pandas are exceptionally good at masking illness, so symptoms are challenging, if not impossible, to notice. The ability may serve them in the wild to avoid looking weak to predators.
The zoo still has three red pandas on display.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com