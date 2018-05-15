PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Pueblo City Council unanimously elected to designate a pair of retired power stations a local historic landmark.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the decision came Monday as the council had been debating whether to name Black Hills Power Stations 5&6 a local landmark to prevent them from being demolished.

The designation will help fund the redevelopment of the site. Councilman Bob Schilling says the redevelopment would be funded entirely by private money, not city dollars.

Black Hills Energy, the utility that owns the stations, and developer Riverwalk North Alliance’s redevelopment plan includes space for a hotel, expanding the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, restaurants, retail shops and a coffee shop. It also calls for a flexible green space for outdoor activities like community sporting events and live performances.

___

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com