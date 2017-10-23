MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The New Tri-State Defender newspaper says its publisher has died.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based newspaper reports that 45-year-old Bernal E. Smith II died at his home Sunday. No cause of death has been released.
In a statement, Associate Publisher Karanja A. Ajanaku and Best Media Properties President Calvin Anderson said the newspaper and its management board are “devastated.”
Best Media Properties is the newspaper’s parent company.
The paper covers news affecting the African-American community in Memphis and surrounding areas in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.