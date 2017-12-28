EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two public works administrators in Eugene have resigned following an investigation into a personal relationship between them.

The Register-Guard reports Lane County Public Works Director Tim Elsea and Assistant Director Petra Schuetz are on paid administrative leave until their resignations take effect Jan. 2, according to separation agreements they signed Dec. 21.

County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky told Public Works employees in an email Tuesday that the county hired an outside investigator after allegations against Elsea and Schuetz were raised in early December.

Mokrohisky wrote that while the investigation revealed no criminal conduct, there were violations of policy that were also inconsistent with the values and expectations of county leaders.

The separation agreements were released in response to a public records request.

Efforts by the newspaper to reach Elsea and Schuetz Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com