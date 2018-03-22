ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A public wake will be held for an autistic New York teen who walked away from his school and apparently drowned.

WHEC says calling hours for Trevyan Rowe will be Thursday night at Bethel Christian Fellowship in Rochester.

The 14-year-old went missing on March 8. His body was pulled from the Genesee River after a three-day search.

The state has launched a civil investigation. Several school and 911 center employees have been suspended.

Five school staff members were assigned to usher students from their buses into the school. No one noticed when the teen got off the bus around 7:30 a.m. and walked in the opposite direction.

Three school employees marked him as present. His family was not notified that he was missing for several hours.

