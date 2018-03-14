MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Public Utility Commission is investigating safety concerns at a hydroelectric dam.
The Times Argus reports Marshfield emergency management director Michael Billingsley said Tuesday the PUC began investigating the dam after the town’s Hazard Mitigation Committee raised concerns about the dam’s spillways. A PUC spokesperson confirmed an investigation, but declined to discuss details.
Billingsley says the primary spillway needs a new gate and the service spillway needs repairs to its concrete. Billingsley says the dam itself is safe.
Green Mountain Power owns and operates the dam. Billingsley says the company has known about the spillway issues since 2009, but has failed to act.
Green Mountain Power says repairs on both spillways were scheduled prior to the investigation.
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/