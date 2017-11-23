BOSTON (AP) — Sharpen those blades because ice skating season is officially starting in Massachusetts.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation says skating rinks operated by the agency in the Greater Boston area will begin opening on Friday.

DCR says it has completed about $10.5 million worth of improvements at the rinks over the past year, including a new compressor and roof structure at the Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston, and new refrigeration systems in several other facilities.

The agency says it’s a good idea to call ahead to find out if reservations are needed and if rental skates are available.