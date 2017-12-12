KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A disciplinary panel is recommending that Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd be publicly reprimanded for professional misconduct.

The panel’s recommendation now goes to the Missouri Supreme Court for a final decision.

KCUR reports a complaint was filed against Zahnd in August over his reaction to residents of a northwest Missouri town defending a convicted child sex offender. Zahnd reportedly threatened people who wrote letters supported the offender before his sentencing. He then sent out news release publicly naming the residents after the man was sentenced.

A public reprimand does not limit Zahnd’s right to continue practicing law. If state Supreme Court follows the recommendation, the reprimand would become a public record.

Zahnd said he disagreed with the panel’s recommendation and is still determining what his response will be.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org