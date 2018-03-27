YORK, Pa. (AP) — A public memorial service will be held Wednesday in honor of two Pennsylvania firefighters killed in the collapse of a former piano factory.

The service for York firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony will take place at the York Expo Center from 1 to 3 p.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey are scheduled to speak, as well as York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

The two firefighters were killed last week when a large section of the factory’s wall collapsed on them. Two other firefighters were injured.

Flanscha and Anthony had been looking for hot spots and searching for the cause of an earlier blaze at the factory.